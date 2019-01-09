Kasler (Photo: Shelby Township Police Department)

Shelby Township — An 89-year-old woman who went missing from her Shelby Township home Wednesday was found safe and sound by a local news radio reporter, police said.

At about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Shelby Township Police issued a plea for help on Twitter and social media to find Barbara Kasler, who left her home in the area of 23 Mile and Van Dyke on foot at about 2:30 a.m.

Police learned she was missing at about 3:16 a.m. and started a search for her. Canine units and officers with other police departments helped in the search.

At about 7:45 a.m., Shelby Township Police said Kasler was found safe by WWJ Newsradio 950 reporter Mike Campbell in her neighborhood, according to officials.

Police said she was taken to a hospital to be examined and appeared to be in good spirits and health.

