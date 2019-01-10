Police said this man stole hundreds of dollars of underwear from a store in Chesterfield Township. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

Chesterfield Township — Police are warning the public to beware of a boxers bandit.

A man allegedly put $288 worth of Adidas Boxer Briefs into a $50 backpack at a Meijer store on 23 Mile near Gratiot Avenue and left without paying for them, officials said.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield Township Police Det. Craig Suppon at (586) 949-2925 or email him at csuppon@chesterfieldpolice.org.

