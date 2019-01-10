Share This Story!
Chesterfield police seek man who stole $288 in underwear
Chesterfield Township Police said suspect put Adidas boxer briefs into a backpack and left without paying
Chesterfield Township — Police are warning the public to beware of a boxers bandit.
A man allegedly put $288 worth of Adidas Boxer Briefs into a $50 backpack at a Meijer store on 23 Mile near Gratiot Avenue and left without paying for them, officials said.
Anyone with information should call Chesterfield Township Police Det. Craig Suppon at (586) 949-2925 or email him at csuppon@chesterfieldpolice.org.
