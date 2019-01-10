Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)

A St. Clair Shores man was found dead and on fire Thursday in his garage in an apparent accident, police said.

City police were called to a home on the 23000 block of Allor about 3:35 p.m. as fire crews extinguished flames engulfing the resident, investigators said in a statement.

Officers spotted the man with severe burns. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other details, including the victim's name and age, were not released.

"Though this incident appears to (be) accidental in nature, the St. Clair Shores Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating," city officials said.

