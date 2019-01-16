Fatal crash closes EB I-94 at 9 Mile
Eastbound Interstate 94 is closed at Nine Mile in Macomb County as authorities investigate a fatal crash, Michigan State Police said.
A preliminary investigation found that a driver of a Buick Regal lost control, the vehicle rolled over, then caught fire, officials said on the state police Twitter page. No other vehicles were involved.
"Eastbound I 94 traffic is now being ramped off at 8 Mile for the investigation," MSP tweeted. "Expect traffic delays for the next few hours for the investigation and clean up."
