Eastbound Interstate 94 is closed at Nine Mile in Macomb County as authorities investigate a fatal crash, Michigan State Police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a driver of a Buick Regal lost control, the vehicle rolled over, then caught fire, officials said on the state police Twitter page. No other vehicles were involved.

"Eastbound I 94 traffic is now being ramped off at 8 Mile for the investigation," MSP tweeted. "Expect traffic delays for the next few hours for the investigation and clean up."

