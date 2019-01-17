A sheen was discovered on the drain Thursday near where the drain crosses under 19 Mile Road, west of Ryan Road. (Photo: Macomb County Public Works)

Sterling Heights — The city of Sterling Heights is investigating the suspected discharge of hydraulic fluid Thursday in the Plumbrook Drain, county officials said.

The city notified the Macomb County Public Works Office on Thursday that a city public works crew operating heavy machinery in an area near the drain, which is east of Van Dyke Road, may be the cause of the leak that entered the waterway.

Officials suspect the heavy machinery malfunctioned, causing discharge of hydraulic fluid.

TheMacomb County Public Works Office is working to contain the spill after a sheen was discovered by a resident near where the drain crosses under 19 Mile Road, west of Ryan Road, county Commissioner Candice Miller said in a Facebook post Thursday.

"MCPWO personnel are installing booms and taking other measures to contain and absorb the pollutant from the drain," she wrote. "Inspectors were walking the drain and adjacent areas this afternoon attempting to determine the source of the suspected oil."



"Protecting our waterways is our No. 1 priority. It is critical that we respond quickly so we are able to prevent pollutants from making their way in to Lake St. Clair," Miller said. Having the public serve as our eyes and ears exponentially increases our ability to quickly respond to a problem."



The Macomb County Public Works Office has a 24-hour hotline to report pollution issues at (877) 679-4337.

