Buy Photo File photo (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News, file)

Roseville — Police continue to investigate the weekend assault and battery of a man that could be a hate crime, officials said.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday at a National Coney Island restaurant on Groesbeck Highway near 12 Mile, authorities said.

Police said officers were called to the location to respond to a report of an assault in the company's parking lot.

Officers spoke with the victim, who told them there was an altercation between the suspect and three other people.

The victim told police he was backing his vehicle out of a parking space when the suspect began pounding on the car's windows and shouting obscenities at him, police said.

He also told investigators he got out of the vehicle to apologize for backing up toward him, but the suspect called the victim a racial slur and punched him in the face, knocking him out.

The suspect then left the scene in an older model Buick. Detectives were given a license plate for the suspect's vehicle, but the plate is registered to a Ford pickup.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Detectives are waiting for surveillance video from the restaurant and area businesses. They also continue to search for the suspect, who is described as a white male, between 20-year and 25-years-old, about 6-foot, 1-inch tall with black hair and wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Roseville Police at (586) 447-2100.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/01/17/suspect-sought-roseville-assault-and-battery/2601574002/