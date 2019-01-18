Miller (Photo: Macomb County Department of Public Works)

Donald G. Miller, a former Macomb County judge and the husband of Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller, died Friday, according to a statement issued by county officials. He was 80.

Miller, a Harrison Township resident, served as a circuit court judge from 1998 until he retired in 2010. He became a judge after serving as a magistrate for the state's Worker's Compensation Appellate Commission for seven years.

Born June 17, 1938, in Grand Rapids, Miller had a passion for aviation. He started flying aircraft at the age of 16 and earned his pilot's license by the age of 17.

He attended Michigan State University on an Air Force ROTC scholarship and became a commissioned Air Force officer in 1961. Miller served in Vietnam, flying combat missions from Da Nang and Tan Son Nhut air bases.

After he was discharged, Miller continued flying with the Michigan Air National Guard. He retired from the military in 1988 with the rank of colonel after serving as commander of the Selfridge Air National Guard Base and as director of operations for the base's 127th Tactical Fighter Wing.

During his time as Selfridge's commander, Miller married his wife of 35 years, who also served in the U.S. House.

Funeral arrangements, which are pending, are being made through the William Sullivan & Sons funeral home in Utica.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the Selfridge Military Air Museum, 27333 C Street, Bldg 1011, Selfridge ANGB, Michigan, 48045; or the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 154, 18025 E. 15 Mile, Clinton Township, Michigan, 48035.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/01/18/ex-macomb-circuit-court-judge-donald-g-miller-obit/2613282002/