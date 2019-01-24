Swain (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

A Macomb County Circuit Court judge has reversed the planned parole of a convicted sex offender, the Macomb County prosecutor said Thursday.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said he petitioned a court to keep James Swain, 40, in prison. The state's parole board had scheduled Swain to be released Sept. 26, 2018.

Swain was convicted in 2003 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was 25 when he pleaded guilty to the charge and sentenced to 10-25 years. Swain was also convicted in 1997 of animal killing/torture, Smith said.

“We are pleased with (the) ruling, agreeing with our assertion that Mr. Swain remains a serious threat to the public’s safety.”

Smith said the parole board could consider Swain for parole eligibility again in the summer or appeal the decision to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

