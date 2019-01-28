Crime tape. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Harrison Township — Authorities continue to investigate the death of a man whose body was recovered Saturday from Lake St. Clair, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Donald Boden, 77, of Harrison Township and his body was found about 400 yards north of his home, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Boden was listed with the sheriff's office as a missing person and had been last seen on Jan. 7. Officials said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff's deputies were called to Lakeshore Drive in Harrison Township at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday by ice fishermen who said they found a body. They told deputies they were cutting a hole near a canal and saw a man's body when they removed the ice, police said.

The sheriff's dive team was deployed and recovered the body.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/01/28/body-harrison-twp-man-recovered-lake/2699830002/