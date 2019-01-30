No injuries after fire at Armada natural gas facility
Armada Township — A fire Wednesday morning at a Consumers Energy facility in Armada Township may have resulted in loud noises and eye-popping visuals, but no one was hurt and as of noon the fire had already been contained.
The fire was reported just after 10:30 a.m. at Consumers Energy's Ray Natural Gas Compressor Station, said Debra Dodd, a spokeswoman for the utility. That's a natural gas facility on the 69300 block of Omo Road, north of 32 Mile.
Sherry Ventimiglia, 54, lives about two miles from the facility. Despite that distance, the noise created by the fire was so loud that she thought something was happening to her home.
"It felt like something fell against the house, like a tree or something like that," Ventimiglia said. "It shook the whole house....I literally went running through my whole house to make sure nothing had exploded or fallen. It was very intense."
The cause of the fire is unknown, but the natural gas flow from the facility has been cut off until official assessments of the damage can be made, and diverted to other stations, Dodd said.
Consumers has activated natural gas peaking underground storage fields in Northville and St. Clair.
"We store gas at these fields just for this purpose, in times of critical need," Dodd said.
