Clinton Township police are investigating an incident involving a stolen ambulance and injuries to two Macomb County sheriff deputies. The ambulance was identified as a MedStar Ambulance, according to a press release from Captain Richard Maierle of the Clinton Township Police.

The suspect, described as a 42-year-old white male, was being transported from McLaren Hospital. He overpowered two Medstar employees during the transport and drove off in the stolen ambulance, said Maierle.

The suspect headed north on Groesbeck Highway and turned westbound on Hall Road, M-59.

The Clinton Township Police began pursuing the ambulance at "moderate speeds" near Romeo Plank, said Maierle. The suspect turned north on Schoenherr where he crashed and was apprehended by the Macomb County Sheriff's Department.

At some point, the ambulance struck two Macomb County patrol cars, according to a spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.

One deputy was uninjured, she said. The other was taken to a hospital for a precautionary examination.

Maierle said the Clinton Township Police Department will be requesting charges for carjacking and fleeing and eluding.

