Warren – A 43-year-old high school basketball coach is in custody and expected to be charged Monday with criminal sexual conduct involving a 17-year-old girl he coached at school.

The coach, who has not been named pending formal charging, was taken into custody about 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at 11 Mile and Dequindre, Warren Police Chief William Dwyer said Sunday.

“An officer on patrol noticed some activity in a vehicle and found him with the girl,” said Dwyer.

The Chesterfield Township resident coached basketball at New Haven High School, Dwyer said. The school has sent out an advisory to parents about regarding the arrest and asks them to come forward if there children have any additional information about the coach.

Dwyer said the suspect is expected to be charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, which involves an authority figure taking advantage of a victim under their supervision.

“It seems we are seeing more incidents being reported of this type,” said Dwyer.

Dwyer also requested any other victims or their parents with information to contact police.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/02/03/new-haven-basketball-coach-arrested-sex-misconduct/2763032002/