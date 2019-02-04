Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Warren
Warren — Warren police are searching for a vehicle that fatally struck a cyclist in Warren on Sunday evening.
Police said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near Groesbeck and 10 Mile Road.
Emergency crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police are searching for the driver, who fled the scene in a 2015-17 dark-color Dodge Charger with heavy front-end damage and one of the side windows broken.
No further information on the victim was released Sunday night.
