Warren — Warren police are searching for a vehicle that fatally struck a cyclist in Warren on Sunday evening.

Police said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near Groesbeck and 10 Mile Road.

Emergency crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police are searching for the driver, who fled the scene in a 2015-17 dark-color Dodge Charger with heavy front-end damage and one of the side windows broken.

No further information on the victim was released Sunday night.

