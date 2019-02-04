Clinton Township Police patrol car (Photo: Clinton Township Police)

Clinton Township — A Farwell man is scheduled to be arraigned in court for stealing an ambulance and injuring two Macomb County sheriff deputies, police said.

They also said the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has authorized a warrant for Gunnar Theodore Ahlson, 42, on three charges in connection with the incident.

Ahlson is facing charges of carjacking, a life felony, fleeing police officers in the third degree, a five-year felony, and assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony.

Clinton Township police said he is scheduled to be arraigned in 41-B District Court Monday afternoon.

Ahlson was being transported from the McLaren Hospital in Mount Clemens to Auburn Hills when he overpowered two employees of an ambulance company and stole their vehicle, authorities said.

Clinton Township police pursued the ambulance at "moderate speeds" near Romeo Plank and Hall Road. The suspect then traveled west on Hall and turned north on Schoenherr until he crashed into two vehicles of Macomb County Sheriff's deputies and was apprehended.

One deputy was uninjured, according to the sheriff's office. The other was taken to a hospital for a precautionary examination.

