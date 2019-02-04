Latwan Aundre Turner. (Photo: Warren Police Department)

The coach of the New Haven High School varsity girls' basketball team was charged Monday with engaging in sexual conduct with a 17-year-old girl.

Latwan Turner, 43, was arraigned in Warren's 37th District Court on four counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct, punishable by up to 15 years behind bars, and one count of gross indecency, a five-year felony, stemming from his alleged sexual relationship with the student-athlete.

Turner was given a $250,000 cash surety bond. If released on bond, he was ordered not to have any contact with the victim, anyone under the age of 18 or any students at New Haven High.

New Haven High School (Photo: newhaven.misd.net)

Judge Matthew Sabaugh also ordered the coach not to have any electronic means of communication in his possession, including a a phone or computer.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Turner's behalf. He has a probable cause conference scheduled for Feb. 14 and a preliminary examination set for Feb. 21, both at 9:30 a.m. before Warren District Judge John Chmura.

Turner allegedly engaged in a series of sexual encounters with the girl between January and February in his vehicle at various locations, with the most recent incident Saturday at the Red Roof Inn at 11 Mile and Dequindre in Warren.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. "There could be additional charges."

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said the allegations are disturbing.

“Parents entrust their children to be mentored by their coaches,” Smith said in a statement Monday. “We place our children’s lives in their hands every day.

He added: ''This man’s actions are an outrageous breach of that sacred trust. We are determined to hold him accountable under the law.”

Smith asked anyone with information to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.

