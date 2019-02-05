Shelby Township Police logo (Photo: Shelby Township Police Department)

Shelby Township — The officer who shot and killed the suspect of a car theft in November has been cleared of any charges, officials said Tuesday.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said it completed its investigation into the shooting, submitted its finding to the county prosecutor's office and no charges against the officer have been authorized. The prosecutor's office said the case is now closed.

In the incident, Kanwarbir Malhi, 25, of Shelby Township, was killed by a Shelby Township Police officer. The shooting happened about 1 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2018, at the Spring Hill Apartments on Spring Lane in Shelby Township, according to officials.

More: Suspect killed by Shelby Twp. police identified

Police said the officer was on patrol in the area and saw a 2005 Honda that had been reported stolen the previous day. The woman who reported the car stolen told police her son, Malhi, had taken the car at about midnight, did not have a valid driver's license and was using illegal drugs.

Malhi was driving the car and parked it at the apartment complex. Several Shelby Township police officers arrived at the scene and issued Malhi verbal commands.

He refused to comply with the officers and told them he was armed with a gun, according to the sheriff's office.

Malhi then abruptly exited the vehicle and moved his hands toward his jacket pocket, officials said. An officer fired a single shot from his department-issued shotgun, striking Malhi.

Police rendered aid to Malhi and he was taken to a hospital where he died at 1:45 a.m.

Authorities found no gun on Malhi or in the vehicle, they said. The entire incident lasted about 10 minutes.

An autopsy conducted by the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Malhi's cause of death was a single gunshot wound. It also found he had cocaine, morphine and buprenorphine, a drug to treat addiction, in his system.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/02/05/no-charges-shelby-twp-suspects-shooting/2776175002/