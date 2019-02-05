St. Clair Shores — Drivers early Tuesday had to deal with flat tires after running into a rough patch of road on eastbound Interstate 94 and the 10 Mile ramp in St. Clair Shores.

A pothole is believed to have caused the problems. About a dozen drivers were lined up on or near the ramp around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to reports. Authorities were forced to close the ramp.

Good Morning! The weather roller coaster moves along. There is a big pothole on the 10 Mile entrance to EB I-94 and the ramp is closed till it’s patched. You will need to get up very early tomorrow. Ice storm is on its way. Make sure you restocked your home emergency kit pic.twitter.com/pevokf6DcY — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 5, 2019

Michigan State Police said around 7 a.m. the ramp will remain closed until the road at the ramp is fixed.

Vehicles were damaged after drivers struck a large pothole on the 10 Mile ramp on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores Feb. 5, 2019. (Photo: James David Dickson/The Detroit News)

