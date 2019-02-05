LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

St. Clair Shores — Drivers early Tuesday had to deal with flat tires after running into a rough patch of road on eastbound Interstate 94 and the 10 Mile ramp in St. Clair Shores. 

A pothole is believed to have caused the problems. About a dozen drivers were lined up on or near the ramp around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to reports. Authorities were forced to close the ramp. 

Michigan State Police said around 7 a.m. the ramp will remain closed until the road at the ramp is fixed. 

 

 

 

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/02/05/pothole-vehicle-damage-st-clair-shores/2775438002/