Pothole damages vehicles on EB I-94 ramp in St. Clair Shores
St. Clair Shores — Drivers early Tuesday had to deal with flat tires after running into a rough patch of road on eastbound Interstate 94 and the 10 Mile ramp in St. Clair Shores.
A pothole is believed to have caused the problems. About a dozen drivers were lined up on or near the ramp around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to reports. Authorities were forced to close the ramp.
Michigan State Police said around 7 a.m. the ramp will remain closed until the road at the ramp is fixed.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/02/05/pothole-vehicle-damage-st-clair-shores/2775438002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.