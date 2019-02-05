Authorities are seeking tips to find a suspect accused of robbing an ATM technician at gunpoint in Roseville last week and taking drop-boxes with $88,000.

The suspect used a hammer to break the ATM at the Bank of America in the 20600 block of East 12 Mile on Jan. 27, and when he couldn't reach the drop boxes, he waited for the technician to arrive, Crime Stoppers officials said in a statement.

"Once the technician arrived, the suspect held a gun to the tech and demanded money to be removed from the ATM safe," the statement said.

The man swiped the drop boxes and fled in a white Dodge with a dealer plate and damage on the driver's side brake light, investigators said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can anonymously reach the group at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

