Chesterfield Township — Two men face multiple felony charges after allegedly being caught conducting an illegal gambling operation in Chesterfield Township, authorities said.

Leonard Szalai, 49, of Chesterfield Township, and Raymond Seman, 45, of Sterling Heights, both face three felony charges: one count of conducting a gambling operation where wagering was used, without a license, and two counts of using computers to commit a crime.

Both also face a misdemeanor charge of maintaining a gambling house for gain. If convicted, the suspects could face up to 10 years in prison.

That gambling business was called Jackpots of Chesterfield, according to a statement from the Michigan Gaming Control Board and the Michigan Attorney General's Office. The business allegedly was conducted out of a strip mall space on the 48700 block of Gratiot, south of 22 Mile, known as the Jackpot Cafe.

The operation allegedly used "electronic gaming devices," said Mary Kay Bean, a spokeswoman for the gaming board.

Chesterfield police informed the gaming board of the alleged operation and partnered up on the investigation, Bean said. The attorney general's office will prosecute.

Both suspects were arraigned last month at 42nd District Court, and both were granted a $20,000 personal bond. Neither man can gamble or use guns until their cases are decided.

Chesterfield police could not immediately be reached.

