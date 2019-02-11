James Wallace faces charges of home invasion in Lenox Township early Saturday. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

A Livonia man was charged in connection with a Macomb County home invasion, sheriff's officials said Monday.

Deputies responding to a residential alarm on 31 Mile in Lenox Township at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday found a blue Chevy pickup fleeing the scene and tried to stop it, authorities said in a statement.

When the man behind the wheel kept driving, the deputies deployed stop sticks, forcing the truck off the road near Gratiot and 25 Mile, according to the release.

Inside the Chevy, investigators found items stolen from the Lenox Township home. They also learned the truck had been reported stolen elsewhere, sheriff's officials said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged James Wallace with four felonies: second-degree home invasion; assault with a dangerous weapon; receiving and concealing stolen property; and fleeing a police officer.

The 46-year-old was arraigned Monday in the 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore.

Bond was set at $50,000. A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 20.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/02/11/man-charged-lenox-township-home-invasion/2843931002/