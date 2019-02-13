$2,500 reward for tips in fatal Warren hit-and-run
Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips to find a driver in a fatal hit and run last week in Warren.
Randy Menendez was crossing Groesbeck on his bicycle near 10 Mile about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 when a northbound gray 2018 Dodge Charger SRT struck him, investigators said in a statement.
The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surveillance footage captured the Dodge Charger, which had a temporary tag in the rear window and is believed to have front-end damage.
Anyone with information on the driver can anonymously submit tips by calling (800) SPEAK-UP or going to www.1800speakup.org.
