Authorities closed four railroad crossings in Mount Clemens Thursday because of a crash between a train and a propane truck. (Photo: Facebook)

Mount Clemens — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has re-opened several train crossings in Mount Clemens that were closed after a train crashed into a propane truck.

Officials said there were no injuries and the train crossings were closed for nearly two hours while deputies investigated.

The railroad crossings that were closed are on Church Street, Cass Avenue, Hubbard Street and Elizabeth Road. Officials had urged motorists to avoid those areas while they were closed to traffic.

The crash happened at about 10:41 a.m. on Hubbard and Eldridge near Cass and North Rose Street. The train is estimated to be about 10,000 feet long.

Officials said earlier Thursday it appeared the truck was parked too close to the railroad tracks to fill a privately-owned propane tank when the train, which was traveling south, struck it.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/02/14/crash-closes-4-mount-clemens-rail-crossings/2870011002/