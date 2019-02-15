William C. Davis (Photo11: Warren Police Department)

Warren — A 24-year-old Roseville man was charged Friday in a fatal hit-and run accident that killed a 60-year-old Eastpointe man.

William C. Davis appeared before Warren 37th District Court Judge John Chmura on charges of failure to stop at the scene when at fault in a death and reckless driving causing death, both felonies punishable by 15 years in prison.

Davis also is charged with lying to a police officer in a violent crime investigation, a felony punishable by four years in prison.

Chmura set bond at $1 million cash or surety, remanded Davis to the Macomb County Jail and scheduled a probable cause conference for Feb. 28 and a preliminary exam for March 7, both before Judge Matthew Sabaugh.

The victim, Randy Menendez, was riding a bicycle on Groesbeck, north of 10 Mile at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 when he was struck by a Dodge Charger driven by Davis who kept going, police said. Police received a tip two days after the death that led them to the vehicle in Detroit and to Davis, who was arrested Wednesday in the 30500 block of Roseville.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said Davis made statements to police that he was driving about 70 miles an hour when he struck Menendez. Two other men were in the vehicle with him, police said.

“I just want to credit a team effort by the entire Warren Police Department, especially special operations and detectives, in the investigation and arrest,” Dwyer said.

