Warren — A hearing will continue next month to decide whether a 17-year-old Warren Fitzgerald High student will be tried in the fatal stabbing of a classmate last September.

Tanaya Lewis is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the Sept. 12 death of Danyna Gibson. Authorities allege Lewis brought a steak knife to school and stabbed Gibson with it during .

“We have one more witness, a police officer, who still needs to testify (at exam),” Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said Friday.

The exam is scheduled to continue at 1:30 p.m. March 1 before Judge Matthew Sabaugh of 37th District Court.

Dwyer described the stabbing incident a tragedy for all of the families involved.

The two girls were described by police as straight-A students who apparently had argued and texted each other over a male student at the school both had dated.

“It appears she (Lewis) made an unprovoked attack, witnessed by 20 stunned students, and stabbed Gibson once in the chest and then chased after her and stabbed her again,” Dwyer said.

Witnesses described Lewis as smiling and laughing as she chased Gibson with the knife. According to police, a teacher finally pushed Lewis out of the classroom. and that Lewis tried to get back inside, shouting that she was going to kill Gibson.

Gibson, who died during surgery from two stab wounds in the chest, was a National Honor Society student and active on the school’s cross country team, student council, robotics club, color guard and marching band.

Lewis was arrested without incident and is jailed without bond, Dwyer said. She has had a forensic examination by psychiatrists and was found mentally competent to assist in her defense.

Because of her age, if ultimately convicted as charged, Lewis could be sentenced to life behind bars without parole.

