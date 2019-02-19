Buy Photo Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer holds a press conference Thursday concerning a civil lawsuit filed against him by Warren Deputy Police Commissioner Matthew Nichols, at the Warren Police Department. (Photo11: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Warren — A Warren police officer has been suspended with pay pending an internal investigation into whether he sent "inappropriate " text messages to a 17-year-old girl.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer confirmed Tuesday the officer, a patrolman who was not named, is on administrative leave pending an internal hearing Thursday on the allegations.

“This is not a matter of criminality but is an internal hearing which could ultimately decide whether any disciplinary action is warranted,” said Dwyer, who declined to discuss any specifics regarding the allegations.

If merited, disciplinary action could include suspension or even termination from the Warren Police Department, where the officer has been employed for eight years.

