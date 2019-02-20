Buy Photo Macomb County Jail. (Photo11: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

Mount Clemens – A federal lawsuit by a Michigan woman who says she was forced to give birth in Macomb County Jail in 2016 is moving forward with fewer defendants.

The Macomb Daily reports three nurses and Macomb County remain as defendants after U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy on Tuesday dismissed four medical staffers and the jail’s medical provider as defendants. The judge earlier removed the county’s sheriff as a defendant.

Jessica Preston sued in July, alleging Macomb County Jail staff ignored her when she went into labor while being held for driving on a suspended license in 2016. The lawsuit says Preston delivered her son, Elijah, on a filthy cell floor in Mount Clemens after pleas to be hospitalized.

Macomb County has denied that Preston’s rights were violated.

