Fraser — Police from two Macomb County police departments will lace up skates Saturday for a hockey game fundraiser for ex-Warren police officer Ken Hubert.

Hubert, 33, was directing traffic around an accident at 13 Mile and Hoover roads in June 2015 when he was injured, said Mike Sauger, president of the Warren Police Officers Association and state president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

“It was a bright shiny day in the afternoon and he, like others, were in uniform and marked patrol cars trying to move traffic along,” said Sauger. “A motorist knocked him off his feet with his vehicle and Ken hit his head on the pavement.”

Hubert suffered a closed head injury resulting in vision problems and loss of memory that continues today. He had been on the force for three years.

“He was hospitalized, received treatment and rehabilitation for about 18 months but was never able to return to work,” said Sauger. “He has dizzy spells and cannot drive for more than 45 minutes. He has short-term memory problems. You might have a conversation with him and a little while later, he forgets what you had talked about.”

Because of his brief time as a police officer, Hubert, who is married, doesn’t qualify for retiree health insurance and relied on worker's compensation, which is expiring, Sauger said.

“A lot of police officers have been injured in the line of duty and are in the same fix,” said Sauger. “We’re talking with some lawmakers with the hope of changing that in the future. But for now, we want to do what we can to help Ken meet his medical bills.”

Towards that end, the Warren and Sterling Heights police departments have formed hockey teams who will take to the ice at the Fraser Hockeyland on Utica Road at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sauger said. Admission is $10 at the door; several raffles will be held as well, he said.

