A Macomb County postal worker is facing charges for allegedly stealing nearly 15,000 pieces of mail, federal officials said.

The United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General was tipped off Jan. 7 after an exterminator and property manager noticed a large amount of mail at the woman's leased townhouse in Clinton Township, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court this week.

One of the items belonged to a Warren resident on a delivery route the carrier had been assigned to since Dec. 7, the filing said.

The customer told a special agent "he did not provide his mail to anyone and does not know why mail addressed to him" would be at the woman's home, the complaint read.

A search warrant was executed there Jan. 8; agents recovered 14,794 items, investigators reported.

During an interview, the carrier told authorities she had been bringing home mail from her route since September.

Court records show the employee has been arrested. Arraignment information was not available.

Postal Service representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.



