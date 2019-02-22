$12,500 reward for tips in 2016 Sterling Heights slaying
More than two years after a fatal shooting in Sterling Heights, a reward for tips to find a suspect has been increased to $12,500, Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Friday.
Nikolla Berishaj was sitting in a vehicle parked near a condominium complex in the 13330 block of Denver Circle North about 3:20 a.m. Nov. 9, 2016, when someone fired a gun inside, striking him in the chest, investigators reported.
The 33-year-old was taken to Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, where he later died.
Anyone with information can anonymously call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or go to www.1800speakup.org.
