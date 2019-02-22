LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

Roseville — Motorists who travel Interstate 94 near 10 Mile: Beware of a tire-eating pothole.

The Michigan State Police said at about 7:45 a.m. Friday it has received reports of a huge pothole on the freeway's left lane.

It's the latest large pothole that's created problems for drivers in the area.

Earlier this month, a chuckhole on eastbound I-94 and the 10 Mile ramp crippled at least a dozen cars and forced authorities to close the ramp.

MorePothole damages vehicles on EB I-94 ramp in St. Clair Shores

cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/02/22/msp-warns-94-pothole-near-10-mile/2948727002/