MSP warns of I-94 pothole near 10 Mile in Roseville
Roseville — Motorists who travel Interstate 94 near 10 Mile: Beware of a tire-eating pothole.
The Michigan State Police said at about 7:45 a.m. Friday it has received reports of a huge pothole on the freeway's left lane.
It's the latest large pothole that's created problems for drivers in the area.
Earlier this month, a chuckhole on eastbound I-94 and the 10 Mile ramp crippled at least a dozen cars and forced authorities to close the ramp.
More: Pothole damages vehicles on EB I-94 ramp in St. Clair Shores
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/02/22/msp-warns-94-pothole-near-10-mile/2948727002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.