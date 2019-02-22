Buy Photo Water fills a pothole on the I-94 service drive near John R in Detroit Sunday. (Photo11: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Roseville — Motorists who travel Interstate 94 near 10 Mile: Beware of a tire-eating pothole.

The Michigan State Police said at about 7:45 a.m. Friday it has received reports of a huge pothole on the freeway's left lane.

WB I-94 at 10 Mile Rd, a huge pothole is reported in the left lane causing flat tires. Be alert. pic.twitter.com/NPH6xTXVZ9 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 22, 2019

It's the latest large pothole that's created problems for drivers in the area.

Earlier this month, a chuckhole on eastbound I-94 and the 10 Mile ramp crippled at least a dozen cars and forced authorities to close the ramp.

