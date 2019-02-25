Sterling Heights — Two brothers accused of hoarding 53 dogs at a Sterling Heights home turned themselves in to authorities on Monday, police said.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith last week filed animal cruelty charges against the men, Erik Crawley, 48, and Kristopher Crawley, 49, in connection with the case.

The pair had been evicted from their home on Montego Drive, where they lived in "appalling conditions," Smith said at the time.

A neighbor called Sterling Heights police after watching many dogs being loaded into a truck. Officers responded in time to rescue the canines, described as emaciated, dehydrated and filthy, then notified Macomb County Animal Control. The animals were housed and treated there.

At least one had to be euthanized, authorities said.

The brothers told investigators they rescued the mixed-breed dogs, which ranged from puppies to 8 years old, in Detroit.

Both men have been charged with abandoning/cruelty to 10 or more animals, which carries a maximum of four years imprisonment, police said Monday.

Bond was set at $5,000. The brothers were ordered to have no animals in their possession.

Their next court date is scheduled for March 11.

