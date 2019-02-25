Detroit News file photo. (Photo11: Facebook, file)

Clinton Township — A 19-year-old Macomb Township woman is facing felony charges in connection with a Thursday fatal car crash, police said.

Clinton Township Police officials said Monday the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has authorized a warrant against Morgan Joan Coley on the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.

Police said the crash happened at about 10:18 p.m. Thursday on Utica Road at Edsel Street. A vehicle allegedly driven northbound by Coley crossed over the center line and struck head-on a vehicle traveling south. The second vehicle was driven by Hans Gerhard Schwallbach, 81, of Grosse Pointe, authorities said.

Schwallbach was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

On Friday, Coley was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious injury, a 5-year felony. She was released on bond.

