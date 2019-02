A 24-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in connection with a fatal drag-racing incident last year in Warren, Macomb County officials said.

Authorities allege the driver of a yellow 2017 Dodge Challenger had been racing another car in the lane beside him on southbound Mound. When the second car stopped at a red light near Nine Mile, he "sped through the intersection, slamming into a blue Dodge Dart," investigators said in a statement.

The victim died two weeks later from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release.

“This preventable tragedy came at the hands of the suspect, who blew through a red light, traveling at speeds exceeding 75 mph," Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Smith said. "The defendant’s actions were clearly a willful disregard of the safety of other drivers’ lives.”

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is in custody. He has been charged with second-degree homicide, which carries a penalty up to life in prison; reckless driving causing death, a 15-year felony; and drag-racing, a misdemeanor.

An arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday before Judge Michael Chupa at Warren's 37th District Court.



