Shelby Township — A man is expected to be charged Thursday in the crash that killed a 15-year-old boy as he walked on a Shelby Township street in January, officials said.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said the man is scheduled to be arraigned in a Shelby Township district court on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, causing death, a 15-year felony.

He said he is not releasing the suspect's name until after he is arraigned.

The fatal pedestrian crash happened at about 6:10 p.m Jan. 5 on 25 Mile west of Hayes, according to authorities.

Smith said the road was closed to traffic due to construction and the suspect is accused of driving while under the influence of marijuana.

The victim and a friend were walking west on 25 Mile when he was struck by a car, he said.

“There is no greater tragedy than a family losing a child,” Smith said in a statement. “The defendant should have never been driving on that closed road and it speaks volumes to his capability to operate a vehicle after smoking marijuana.”

