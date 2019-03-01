MDOT: Crash blocks WB I-696 at Dequindre
Warren — A crash has blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 696 at Dequindre in Macomb County, officials said.
The crash happened at about 10 a.m. and involves multiple vehicles, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
It also said traffic is backed up to Mound Road and it's not clear when the lanes will reopen. Motorists should be prepared for delays.
