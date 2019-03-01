MDOT said a crash has blocked all westbound lanes of I-696 Friday morning. (Photo: MDOT Mi Drive)

Warren — A crash has blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 696 at Dequindre in Macomb County, officials said.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. and involves multiple vehicles, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

It also said traffic is backed up to Mound Road and it's not clear when the lanes will reopen. Motorists should be prepared for delays.

HEADS UP-WB 696 CLOSED at Dequindre for multiple vehicle crash. Unknown eta to reopen. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) March 1, 2019

