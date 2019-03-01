Perry (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Roseville — A Harrison Township man has been charged in the the armed robbery of an ATM technician in Roseville in January, officials said.

Davon Perry, 22, was arraigned Friday on charges of armed robbery and safe breaking, both of which are punishable by up to life in prison.

Police said a judge ordered Perry held on a $1 million bond and scheduled his next court appearance for March 13.

Roseville police sought Perry in connection with the robbery when he was arrested by another police department as he prepared to commit a similar crime, they said.

A man tried to break open an ATM early Jan. 27 at a Bank of America on 12 Mile. (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

Authorities accuse Perry of using a hammer to break into the ATM at the Bank of America in the 20600 block of East 12 Mile on Jan. 27. Police said when he couldn't reach the drop boxes in the machine, he waited for a technician to arrive.

Once the technician got there, the suspect held a gun on him and demanded he remove money from the ATM's safe.

The suspect, who was wearing all black clothing and a mask, swiped the drop boxes containing about $88,000 according to Crime Stoppers. The suspect then fled in a white Dodge with a dealer license plate and damage on the driver's side brake light, investigators said.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect at the scene. (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

