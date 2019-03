A 19-year-old is facing charges for allegedly stealing a package from an apartment building in Roseville, police said.

Officers patrolling near Greenleaf and Wildwood about 1 p.m. Friday spotted the teen carrying a box and what appeared to be a shipping label from a company that sells female clothing, investigators said in a statement.

When they approached, the teen said he was homeless and the item belonged to him but a relative had mailed it to his old address on Groveland, according to the release.The label listed an address in the 17000 block of 11 Mile.

When an officer found a phone number for the recipient and called, that person "advised that no one had permission to remove the box from the 11 Mile address," the release read.

The 19-year-old was arrested for larceny and an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction. Other details were not released.

Meanwhile, the package has been returned to its owner.





