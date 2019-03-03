Fire near 31 Mile in Macomb Co. spurs evacuation of some homes
A fire near 31 Mile and Forest Road at about 10 p.m. Sunday prompted evacuations of two or three homes, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.
Few details were available. About two or three homes in the rural area of Macomb County near Richmond were evacuated, the Sheriff's Office said.
Lenox Township and Richmond fire departments also were involved.
