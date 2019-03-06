Buy Photo Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning, saying they believe he is a serial burglar who used a bicycle to travel to and from at least 14 businesses where break-ins have occurred since Christmas Eve. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Warren — You could call him the Bicycling Bandit.

Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning, saying they believe he is a serial burglar who used a bicycle to travel to and from at least 14 businesses where break-ins have occurred since Christmas Eve.

The 52-year-old man is in custody and expected to face numerous charges on Thursday, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer, who said the break-ins were reported in the 12 Mile and Ryan section of town.

“He is a career criminal and all of these break-ins occurred within a bicycle ride from his home,” said Dwyer. “And that is how he was getting to and from the break-ins, on his bike. He doesn’t own a car.”

In the most recent incident, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police received a call from the owner of the Mobil gas station at 3903 Ryan Road, Dwyer said.

“The station was closed but the owner was remotely monitoring a security camera and believed the suspect was staking out his business,” the commissioner said.

Dwyer said a patrol officer drove to the gas station and found the bottom half of a glass door broken out. The suspect was arrested inside the building.

“This break-in and others in the 12 Mile-Ryan area are all similar: done in the early morning hours when they are closed; the bottom of a glass door broken and the suspect apparently crawls around or stays low inside the buildings, stealing cash, candy and cigarettes.”

Dwyer said police followed bicycle tracks in the snow to a home in the 28000 block of Loretta. Numerous items believed to have been stolen in the break-ins were recovered in the home.

Other break-ins police believe the suspect is responsible for include:

12/24/18: Dollar Tree store

12/26/18: Marathon gas

1/2/19: Nicks Auto

1/2/19: Marathon

1/11/19: Oak Ridge Market

1/15/19: Oak Ridge Market

1/28/19: Oak Ridge Market

2/1/19: Mobil gas

2/1/19: Marathon gas

2/16/19: Marathon

2/18/19: Dollar Tree

2/26/19: Marathon

2/28/19: Marathon

The suspect has convictions for drug violations, retail fraud, burglary, possession of stolen property and prison escape. He was released from prison in February 2017 after serving time for a burglary conviction and his probation ended in August 2018, according to state records.

