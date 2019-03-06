Warren police: Serial burglar rode bike to break-in sites
Warren — You could call him the Bicycling Bandit.
Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning, saying they believe he is a serial burglar who used a bicycle to travel to and from at least 14 businesses where break-ins have occurred since Christmas Eve.
The 52-year-old man is in custody and expected to face numerous charges on Thursday, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer, who said the break-ins were reported in the 12 Mile and Ryan section of town.
“He is a career criminal and all of these break-ins occurred within a bicycle ride from his home,” said Dwyer. “And that is how he was getting to and from the break-ins, on his bike. He doesn’t own a car.”
In the most recent incident, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police received a call from the owner of the Mobil gas station at 3903 Ryan Road, Dwyer said.
“The station was closed but the owner was remotely monitoring a security camera and believed the suspect was staking out his business,” the commissioner said.
Dwyer said a patrol officer drove to the gas station and found the bottom half of a glass door broken out. The suspect was arrested inside the building.
“This break-in and others in the 12 Mile-Ryan area are all similar: done in the early morning hours when they are closed; the bottom of a glass door broken and the suspect apparently crawls around or stays low inside the buildings, stealing cash, candy and cigarettes.”
Dwyer said police followed bicycle tracks in the snow to a home in the 28000 block of Loretta. Numerous items believed to have been stolen in the break-ins were recovered in the home.
Other break-ins police believe the suspect is responsible for include:
- 12/24/18: Dollar Tree store
- 12/26/18: Marathon gas
- 1/2/19: Nicks Auto
- 1/2/19: Marathon
- 1/11/19: Oak Ridge Market
- 1/15/19: Oak Ridge Market
- 1/28/19: Oak Ridge Market
- 2/1/19: Mobil gas
- 2/1/19: Marathon gas
- 2/16/19: Marathon
- 2/18/19: Dollar Tree
- 2/26/19: Marathon
- 2/28/19: Marathon
The suspect has convictions for drug violations, retail fraud, burglary, possession of stolen property and prison escape. He was released from prison in February 2017 after serving time for a burglary conviction and his probation ended in August 2018, according to state records.
