Woman gets year in prison in cover-up of slaying
Mount Clemens – A woman who pleaded guilty to helping her ex-boyfriend cover up the shooting death and mutilation of his childhood friend in southeastern Michigan has been sentenced to a year in prison and three years of probation.
WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reports that 20-year-old Eevette MacDonald was sentenced Thursday after entering her plea in December to being an accessory and to exhumation and mutilation of a body.
MacDonald apologized for “being cowardly and not coming forward with the information that I had.”
A jury in February convicted 21-year-old Andrew Fiacco of second-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Stephen McAfee. Fiacco is awaiting sentencing.
Prosecutors say Fiacco shot McAfee twice in the head in a remote Bruce Township field in March 2016 then dismembered his body and buried some of the remains on family property.
