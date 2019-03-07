Fatal crash closes WB I-94 at 10 Mile in Roseville
Roseville — All lanes of westbound Interstate 94 have been closed at 10 Mile because of a fatal crash, the Michigan State Police said.
Photos from the scene show the cab of a semi-truck completely rolled over onto a car. Another vehicle had the front driver's side crushed under the truck.
The interchange between I-94 and I-696 has also been closed as the investigation continues. Michigan State Police officials said motorists can expect traffic delays into rush hour.
