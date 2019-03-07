LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Roseville — All lanes of westbound Interstate 94 have been closed at 10 Mile because of a fatal crash, the Michigan State Police said. 

Photos from the scene show the cab of a semi-truck completely rolled over onto a car. Another vehicle had the front driver's side crushed under the truck. 

The interchange between I-94 and I-696 has also been closed as the investigation continues. Michigan State Police officials said motorists can expect traffic delays into rush hour.

cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/03/07/crash-closes-wb-94-10-mile-roseville/3093466002/