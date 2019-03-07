Buy Photo A 28-year-old Eastpointe man was shot inside his home late Wednesday night, police said. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Eastpointe – A 28-year-old Eastpointe man was shot inside his home late Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting took place just before 11 a.m. in the area of Tuscany and Oak. That’s south of Nine Mile and west of Kelly.

Eastpointe police first received calls of shots fired from the victim’s neighbors, then from his girlfriend. They arrived to find the victim lying inside the front door with gunshot wounds to his chest. Medics transported him to an area hospital, and he’s been taken in for surgery. He is listed in critical condition.

Police believe two men are involved but describe them only as “males wearing all-dark clothing.”

The shots that hit the victim were fired through the front door. The suspects fled the scene in a dark vehicle that had been parked on the street and were last seen going northbound on Tuscany, toward Nine Mile, police said.

Eastpointe police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call its detective bureau at (586) 445-5100.

