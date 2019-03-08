Chesterfield Township Police are looking for this man in connection with a Thursday bank robbery. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

Chesterfield Township — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in the 23 Mile and Gratiot Avenue area Thursday, officials said.

The robbery happened at about 3:30 p.m. at a Chase Bank branch, authorities said. The suspect handed a note to a teller demanding money, they said.

Witnesses told investigators they did not see a weapon, police said.

The suspect was last seen fleeing south on foot. Officers with a canine unit tracked the suspect to a location where investigators believe he then escaped in a vehicle.

Officials released an image of the suspect captured by the bank's security system.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery should call Chesterfield Township Police Det. Paul Kasperski at (586) 949-2322 or email him at pkaspers@chesterfieldpolice.org.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/03/08/chesterfield-township-police-seek-bank-robbery-suspect/3102246002/