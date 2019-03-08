Pedestrian reportedly hit by train in Chesterfield Twp.
Police have responded to a crash where a pedestrian may have been hit by a train in Chesterfield Township.
Chesterfield Township police said officers are at the scene on 23 Mile and Gratiot.
Police had no further information on the situation or the pedestrian's condition.
Stay with The Detroit News for updates on this breaking story.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/03/08/pedestrian-hit-by-train-chesterfield-township/3107404002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.