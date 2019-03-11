Chesterfield police investigate serious crash in 23 Mile & Gratiot area
Chesterfield Township — Police said officers are investigating a serious crash in the 23 Mile and Gratiot Avenue area.
Officials said lane restrictions are in effect and motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling in the area.
They also said lane closures are expected for the next couple of hours and motorists should seek an alternate route.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/03/11/chesterfield-police-probe-crash-23-mile-gratiot-area/3130027002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.