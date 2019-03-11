LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Chesterfield Township — Police said officers are investigating a serious crash in the 23 Mile and Gratiot Avenue area.

Officials said lane restrictions are in effect and motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling in the area.

They also said lane closures are expected for the next couple of hours and motorists should seek an alternate route.

cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

 

