Police descended on the Home Depot on 13 Mile after the incident. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq)

A man was detained by police after an alleged incident involving a gun Monday at a Home Depot in Roseville, witnesses said.

An employee told Fox 2 (Channel 2) that someone fired shots outside the store on 13 Mile near Little Mack about 5:30 p.m.

Matt Grafton of Harrison Township was at the home improvement business when he noticed a man near the entrance with a gun.

The man, who looked angry, Grafton said, went outside, where police confronted him.

“At that point, everyone was kind of at the front of the store, wondering what was going on,” he said. “I sort of stood behind a wall and peeked out.”

Grafton said police eventually detained the man and took him away in a police bus.

Home Depot representatives referred questions to police.

Roseville police did not immediately release details of the incident.





