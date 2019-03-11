Brianna Conner Washington (Photo: Warren Police Department)

Warren — Police said a woman fatally stabbed her former boyfriend in the city's first homicide of the year.

Brianna Lasha Conner Washington, 25, of Detroit was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Carpenter, 24, of Warren. She was ordered held in the Macomb County Jail in lieu of $2 million cash surety bond pending a March 19 probable cause hearing in Warren District Court.

The charge is a felony punishable by any term of years up to life.

The stabbing took place shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Georgetown Apartments, 27415 Hoover, where Carpenter lived, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said Monday.

"The apparently argued over a break-up and she stabbed him in the abdomen then drove him in her car to an area hospital," Dwyer said.

Workers at Ascension Hospital notified police at 11:30 p.m. Friday that a woman had brought a wounded man to the hospital and then driven away. Carpenter died six hours later.

Police determined Washington was at an address in the 1700 block of Munich in Detroit where she was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. She provided conflicting statements to investigators, Dwyer said.

It is believed the pair argued over Carpenter taking up with a new girlfriend who was inside his apartment, Dwyer said.

He said the death was the city's first homicide this year. Warren recorded four such deaths all of last year and seven in 2016.

"All of the homicides involved persons who were related or acquainted with one another," Dwyer said. "All of them were solved and arrests made within a few hours."

