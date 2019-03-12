Police descended on the Home Depot on 13 Mile after the incident. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq)

Roseville — The Detroit man who was shot by police Monday evening at a Home Depot store could face life in prison, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said.

Smith said he has authorized several charges, including assault with intent to murder, against Victor Oliver, 21. Oliver is accused of pointing a gun at police officers after he walked around the Home Depot store on 13 Mile and Little Mack and openly carried a gun with him. He also allegedly said he was going to kill everyone in the store.

The assault charge is punishable by up to life in prison. He also faces a charge of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, which carries a two-year penalty.

“This Defendant walked into a crowded store with evil intentions. If not for the prompt, diligent actions of the Roseville Police, today our community could be mourning the tragedy of a mass shooting,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith said Oliver is under police supervision at a hospital and receiving treatment for his wounds. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday.

Authorities said the incident started Monday at a Baymont hotel about 1,000 feet away from the store. Police said there was a report of a fight on the hotel's second floor with someone who had a firearm. Officers couldn't find anyone there, according to officials.

Police checked the area for a suspect and received a call about an individual "waving a gun around" at the Home Depot across the street at about 5:20 p.m.

As an officer approached the suspect at the store, he raised his weapon, according to authorities. Two police officers discharged their firearms and the man was struck by two rounds. He tried to flee but an officer tackled him, police said.

