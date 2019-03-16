Buy Photo Several people were in an altercation at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday when a handgun was discharged, and rounds struck two victims and the suspect, according to a report from the Roseville Police Department (Photo: The Detroit News)

Three people were injured in a shooting early Saturday in the parking lot of The Spot Bar & Grill, 32456 Gratiot, Roseville.

Several people were in an altercation at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday when a handgun was discharged, and rounds struck two victims and the suspect, according to a report from the Roseville Police Department.

Police said the suspect is a 23-year-old man who appears to be from Warren. The victims are a 26-year-old who appears to be from Detroit, and a 23-year-old who appears to be from Warren.

All three appeared to suffer non-life-threatening wounds and were treated at local hospitals, police said. Police said what started the altercation and led to the shooting is not known.

One handgun was involved in the incident and was recovered, police said.

