Roseville — A Warren man is in police custody Saturday after crashing his car into two homes in Roseville, authorities say.

The crash happened at 2 p.m. near Frazho Road and Belleair Street.

Police said the 39-year-old Warren man was driving a black 2002 Chevy pickup westbound on Frazho, east of Belleair. The driver left the roadway, going south across Frazho and struck a 2006 maroon Chevy SUV parked in the driveway.

The two vehicles collided into two homes on the block, police said.

Police said drugs or intoxicants were involved in the incident.

No one was injured in the homes and no one was in the parked SUV.

The driver suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital by Roseville Fire Department and he remains under police custody.

